Panthers OT Daryl Williams Carted Off with Knee Injury vs. Cowboys, Won't Return

Panthers OT Daryl Williams Carted Off with Knee Injury vs. Cowboys, Won't ReturnSeptember 9, 2018
Carolina Panthers right tackle Daryl Williams suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reported.
The Athletic's Joseph Person noted Williams battled a knee injury earlier in the preseason that had his status for Week 1 in doubt:
Looked like DeMarcus Lawrence collided to the side of Williams' leg. Williams--a free agent-to-be--elected not to have surgery after tearing his MCL and dislocating his kneecap at camp.
Williams was carted off during practice in July. Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion diagnosed the injury as a dislocated right patella and a torn right MCL.
Williams opted against having surgery and returned to practice Sept. 2. He told reporters he had been "definitely ahead of schedule" in his recovery.
Geoff Schwartz, a former offensive guard who played six seasons in the NFL, offered his thoughts on Williams' decision to try to return so quickly from the knee injury:
Losing Williams would be a severe blow to Carolina's offensive line.
The Panthers were already without starting left tackle Matt Kalil, who will miss at least the first eight games of the year after a knee injury landed him on injured reserve. Now they're down both of their No. 1 tackles a week into the 2018 season.
Williams' injury was basically the worst-case scenario for all parties involved
