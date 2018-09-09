Panthers OT Daryl Williams Carted Off with Knee Injury vs. Cowboys, Won't Return

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 22: Daryl Williams #60 of the Carolina Panthers yells out a blocking assignment during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers right tackle Daryl Williams suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reported.

The Athletic's Joseph Person noted Williams battled a knee injury earlier in the preseason that had his status for Week 1 in doubt:

Williams was carted off during practice in July. Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion diagnosed the injury as a dislocated right patella and a torn right MCL.

Williams opted against having surgery and returned to practice Sept. 2. He told reporters he had been "definitely ahead of schedule" in his recovery.

Geoff Schwartz, a former offensive guard who played six seasons in the NFL, offered his thoughts on Williams' decision to try to return so quickly from the knee injury:

Losing Williams would be a severe blow to Carolina's offensive line.

The Panthers were already without starting left tackle Matt Kalil, who will miss at least the first eight games of the year after a knee injury landed him on injured reserve. Now they're down both of their No. 1 tackles a week into the 2018 season.

Williams' injury was basically the worst-case scenario for all parties involved

