Manchester United Reportedly Eye January Move for Paulo Dybala

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 25: Paulo Dybala of Juventus looks on prior to the Serie A match between Juventus and SS Lazio at Allianz Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly set to pursue Juventus star Paulo Dybala in January and could make a bid in the region of £107 million to land him.

According to Calciomercato.com (h/t The Sun's Gary Stonehouse), the Red Devils will make a move for him when the winter transfer window opens, stealing a march on Barcelona, with whom he has frequently been linked in recent years.

                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    'Ronaldo Used to Look in the Mirror & Say 'Wow. I'm Beautiful!''

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Ronaldo Used to Look in the Mirror & Say 'Wow. I'm Beautiful!''

    via mirror

    Why Lindelof Is Not Speaking to the Media

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Why Lindelof Is Not Speaking to the Media

    via men

    Report: If Pogba Leaves, Man Utd Want Dybala

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Report: If Pogba Leaves, Man Utd Want Dybala

    via men

    France's Future Is Bright as They See Off Netherlands

    World Football logo
    World Football

    France's Future Is Bright as They See Off Netherlands

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report