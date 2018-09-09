Manchester United Reportedly Eye January Move for Paulo Dybala

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly set to pursue Juventus star Paulo Dybala in January and could make a bid in the region of £107 million to land him.

According to Calciomercato.com (h/t The Sun's Gary Stonehouse), the Red Devils will make a move for him when the winter transfer window opens, stealing a march on Barcelona, with whom he has frequently been linked in recent years.

