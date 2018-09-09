Ryan Fitzpatrick, DeSean Jackson, Mike Evans' Fantasy Outlook After Week 1

Bill Feig/Associated Press

It appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense doesn't miss Jameis Winston.

The starting quarterback is suspended for the first three games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, but Ryan Fitzpatrick more than picked up the slack in an impressive Week 1 effort against the New Orleans Saints.

Although few likely started the quarterback in fantasy, his 417-yard game allowed receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson to put up huge numbers.

Here is a look at what to expect from each player from a fantasy perspective.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB

Winston has lacked consistency in his career, and the Buccaneers were only 3-10 with him as the starter last season. Still, it's difficult to imagine the 2015 No. 1 overall pick will lose his starting job no matter how well Fitzpatrick plays.

The 35-year-old shined in Week 1 with four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, which was enough to make him one of the top fantasy scorers of the week. If you put him in a daily fantasy lineup, this could be enough to win you money.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN believes he could be gunning for the starting job:

However, we have seen the veteran play for the past 13 seasons, and we know who he is. He will have big games and run an offense well, but he won't be an MVP candidate.

This makes it difficult to believe too many more games like this are coming. He is more likely to be a QB2 while he is a starter, finishing between the 10th- and 20th-best quarterbacks of the week in fantasy points.

If you need a fill-in—possibly waiting for Carson Wentz to get healthy after last year's torn ACL—or a cheap DFS player, Fitzpatrick could be a quality option. Otherwise, he isn't worth the roster spot.

Mike Evans, WR

There was some concern about what Evans would provide with Winston unavailable, especially after a down 2017, but Week 1 showed he can still be one of the league's top receivers.

The 6'5" wideout helped put the game away with a 50-yard touchdown, blowing past Marcus Lattimore:

This added to an impressive all-around performance where he caught seven passes for 147 yards.

While Fitzpatrick might have had the best day, there is no reason to doubt Evans' ability to replicate these types of numbers several times during the year.

Regardless of who is under center for Tampa Bay, Evans is the best receiver on the roster and should see close to 10 targets every game. This could lead to big numbers every week.

DeSean Jackson, WR

We know what Jackson is.

He is a deep threat who can score on every play, so he will have some huge games. But he will also disappear for an entire contest and kill your fantasy team.

Sunday represented one of his big outings, as he caught two long touchdown passes while totaling 146 receiving yards.

Unfortunately, he also left the game early due to a concussion, per Scott Smith of the team's official site.

Even if he is healthy, Jackson is too much of a high-risk play to put in your lineup. Adding the latest injury, you could likely keep him on the waiver wire.

If the veteran does miss time, however, it could open up playing time for talented young receiver Chris Godwin, 22, who also caught a touchdown pass against the Saints. Godwin is the more intriguing long-term option on the Buccaneers and might be more worthy of a roster spot on your fantasy team.