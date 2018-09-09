Report: Nicklas Bendtner Arrested; Taxi Driver Has Broken Jaw in Altercation

MB Media/Getty Images

Nicklas Bendtner has reportedly been arrested after an altercation left a taxi driver with a broken jaw.

According to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet (h/t the Mirror's Martin Domin and Alex Smith), the incident took place early Sunday morning after a night out in Copenhagen on Saturday, with the former Arsenal striker charged by police as a result.

A spokesperson for the driver's company, DanTaxi, said:

"It's the name [Bendtner] that the driver has reported. The episode has taken place with the taxi company's employees.

"We are deeply shaken. This applies to everyone in the business. We have been informed internally, and of course this is something that has left us shaken."

Per Danish website bt.dk (h/t the Sun's Sam Morgan), DanTaxi's communications manager, Rasmus Krochin, described the altercation as a "serious assault" and that the driver was "on the operating table" receiving treatment for the jaw.

The 30-year-old has earned 81 caps for Denmark but missed out on a place in their FIFA World Cup squad because of injury.

Despite the Danes temporarily ending a dispute with their players that prevented them from fielding their full-strength side against Slovakia on Wednesday, he was not called up by manager Age Hareide for Sunday's clash with Wales.

After loan spells with Sunderland and Juventus, Bendtner ended his 11-year stint with Arsenal in 2014 to join Wolfsburg. He signed for Rosenborg last year following a brief switch to Nottingham Forest.