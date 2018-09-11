Brazil vs. El Salvador: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images

Brazil take on El Salvador at FedEx Field in Maryland on Tuesday to bring an end to their international break.

The Selecao eased to a 2-0 win over the USA on Friday and they'll hope to follow it up with another victory in a match in which they're heavy favourites.

Here is the viewing information and the odds for the match

Date: Tuesday, September 11

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/2:30 a.m. BST

Odds: Brazil win 1-14, El Salvador win 25-1, Draw 11-1

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports 4

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect

Odds via Oddschecker

Brazil are in something of a transition once again following their disappointing quarter-final exit from the FIFA World Cup.

In their last match, they faced a USA side undergoing an even more significant transition of their own, having failed to even qualify.

The gulf in class was evident throughout the contest:

On Tuesday, that gulf will be even wider when Brazil take on El Salvador, who are 72nd in FIFA's world rankings.

That will particularly be the case if captain Neymar plays once again. He reached an impressive milestone with his penalty against the United States:

The Paris Saint-Germain forward now just needs 19 goals to equal Pele's record of 77 for the Selecao, and he could rack up several against the minnows.

Alternatively, manager Tite could decide to rest his first-choice stars and give others a chance.

Arthur, Richarlison, Everton and Lucas Paqueta were handed their debuts against the USA, while Andreas Pereira remains uncapped.

It could be a slightly closer contest if Tite opts to start with some of his youngsters to help them garner more experience, but they should still have little trouble securing a victory.