Schefter: Cowboys' Randy Gregory Could Be Disciplined by NFL for August Relapse

Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Randy Gregory "suffered a substance-related relapse" in August, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, and the league reportedly could make a ruling on any potential punishments or suspensions by as early as this upcoming week.

Per Schefter, "Sources in Dallas thought the league would decide whether to discipline Gregory last week, before Sunday's regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers, but the league still is studying the case and factoring in the steps that Gregory has taken over the past month since his setback."

Gregory, 25, has played in just two games in the last two seasons because of suspensions stemming from a series of substance-abuse policy violations.

He was the Cowboys' second-round pick (No. 60 overall) in the 2015 NFL draft. In 12 overall games, he's registered nine tackles and a sack, and after being reinstated for this season, he was expected to play a role for the team as a pass-rusher.

Head coach Jason Garrett said he expected Gregory to appear in the team's opening game, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, and spoke about Gregory's efforts to get himself back on the field:

"What I know about Randy is I know he's worked very hard to get himself into this position. All the way back to when we drafted him he's worked through some challenging situations personally and he's gotten himself back to a place where he can compete and play football for us. He's worked hard on himself as a person on the issues that he's had. He's worked hard as a football player to get himself in shape on a skill set that he needs to have success.

It remains unknown if the NFL will suspend Gregory again, however, though Schefter noted that "the NFL has become more tolerant when a player violates the drug policy" and "has softened its stance on drug policy perpetrators."





