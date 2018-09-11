SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 2

0 of 14

Alabama and Georgia look like two of the nation's top five teams, and with the Auburn Tigers not far behind them, the national championship appears destined to go through the SEC again.

When you factor in early-season statements by LSU and Mississippi State and a colossal near-upset of Clemson by Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday, it's evident the league is deeper and better than it was a year ago.

Most of the power hails from the SEC West, where the aforementioned teams look like they're going to make things tough on the Tide.

A couple of East division teams are on the cusp of entering the conversation too. The Bulldogs are by far the best team on that side of the conference, but others such as Missouri and maybe even Kentucky could pose a threat.

Still, if you're a Dawgs fan, you've got to be feeling good about your chances of getting to Atlanta after throttling South Carolina this past weekend.

Let's rank the toughest conference in the nation from top to bottom entering Week 3.