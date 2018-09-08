Kansas Notches 1st Road Win Since 2009 with Victory vs. Central Michigan

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2018

Kansas Jayhawks mascot during the first half of an NCAA college football game Texas Tech in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

A road win over a Mid-American Conference team may not typically be a big deal for a Power Five school, but the Kansas Jayhawks' 31-7 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday was a milestone victory.

It marked the Jayhawks' first road win in nearly a decade:

Understandably, the Jayhawks were hyped to end the drought:

Before Saturday, Kansas' last road win came on Sept. 12, 2009, against UTEP. That 34-7 victory over the Miners helped the Jayhawks start the 2009 campaign 5-0 before they dropped their final seven contests. It was Mark Mangino's last year on the job in Lawrence. 

Overall, Kansas had gone 18-101 since the UTEP victory, having lost an NCAA-record 46 consecutive road games. They are just 4-34 in three seasons under current coach David Beaty.

This victory moves the Jayhawks to 1-1 on season, matching their win total (1-11) from a season ago.

Kansas will return home to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights next week, but it won't have long to wait to try to build a road winning streak. Three of the four games following the Rutgers matchup will be away from home, starting with a contest at Baylor on Sept. 22.

