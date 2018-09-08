Dwayne Haskins Continues Hot Start by Lighting Up Rutgers for 233 Yards, 4 TDs

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The 2018 Heisman Trophy campaign of Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins continues apace as he shredded the Rutgers Scarlet Knights defense in Saturday's 52-3 win.

Haskins exited the game in the third quarter after leading Ohio State to a touchdown on its opening drive of the second half to go ahead 42-0 after the extra point. He finished 20-of-23 for 233 yards and four touchdowns.

Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4 Kenny "Trill" Hill with the Spin Moves Right Arrow Icon

Haskins and the Buckeyes offense didn't waste any time to start the game. After the defense forced a fumble for Rutgers, Ohio State went 67 yards in five plays for its first touchdown.

Haskins connected with Johnnie Dixon on a 38-yard pass to help put the Buckeyes ahead 7-0. The sophomore quarterback showed off his touch and accuracy as he hit Dixon perfectly in stride over the top.

That was almost a carbon copy of Haskins' final touchdown pass. He again hit a streaking Dixon down the field with a perfectly placed pass, this time for 44 yards.

Haskins now has 546 passing yards and nine touchdowns while completing 71.3 percent of his passes through Ohio State's first two games. The Athletic's Ari Wasserman is already comparing him favorably to one of the greatest QBs in program history:

Granted, the Oregon State Beavers and Rutgers ranked 112th and 72nd, respectively in S&P+ pass defense in 2017, per Football Outsiders.

The TCU Horned Frogs will present Haskins with a sterner test when they meet Ohio State on Sept. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Things won't get any easier, either, when the Buckeyes open Big Ten play against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 29.

But Haskins' Heisman odds will undoubtedly continue climbing after Week 2. He was the third favorite (+600; bet $100 to win $600) heading into Saturday's game.

J.T. Barrett left as the school leader in passing yards and touchdowns, giving Haskins massive shoes to fill. So far, he has more than exceeded expectations under center in Columbus.