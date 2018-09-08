Rodney Anderson Won't Return After Suffering Leg Injury vs. UCLA

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson will not return to Saturday's game against UCLA after suffering a leg injury, as reported by the Fox broadcast.

The potential Heisman Trophy contender suffered the injury to his right leg in the first quarter of the game and was forced to limp off the field, per Cliff Brunt of the Associated Press. He had 19 rushing yards on six carries with a touchdown before departing.

Former Oklahoma running back J.D. Runnels indicated the injury could be a bad one:

Anderson entered the year with high expectations after totaling 1,161 rushing yards in 2017 with 13 touchdowns at 6.2 yards per carry. He broke out on the national stage with 201 rushing yards against Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

With inexperienced quarterback Kyler Murray replacing Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, Anderson was expected to take on an even bigger role in 2018.

David Pollack of ESPN discussed Anderson's value to the team:

The junior had 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just five carries in Week 1 against Florida Atlantic, but it appears an injury will slow him down for now.

Anderson already missed nearly two full years due to injuries earlier in his career. The running back broke his leg in the second game of the 2015 season before missing all of 2016 with a broken neck suffered in August.

Oklahoma will hope the latest issue doesn't also keep him out for an extended period. In the meantime, sophomore Trey Sermon should get the majority of touches out of the backfield.