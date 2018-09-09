Biggest Storylines, Top Highlights and Fantasy Stars to Watch from NFL Week 1

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The 2018 NFL season began Thursday as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles defeated the visiting Atlanta Falcons 18-12.

At 1 p.m. ET Sunday, we'll get eight games. A quartet of contests will follow, with one kickoff at 4:05 and three others at 4:25. The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers cap the day's action on Sunday Night Football.

Below you can find a guide to Week 1, with notes on the day's biggest news, highlights and player performances. The piece will be updated through the final four afternoon games.

Top Storyline

With the goal of increasing player safety, the NFL instituted a new helmet rule in the offseason, stating, "It is a foul if a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with the helmet on an opponent."

Per Mark Maske of the Washington Post, referees called the penalty 51 times through the first 33 preseason games (1.5 per contest). Implementation of the rule received much criticism, with NFL analyst Warren Sharp pointing out some problems in an Aug. 17 tweet.

That aforementioned penalty-per-game rate dipped to 0.6 per game in Weeks 3 and 4, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. But how will the rule influence play when regular-season games take place en masse?

Player to Watch

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will make his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Penn State star enters this season with much hype after amassing 5,038 yards from scrimmage and 54 touchdowns (43 rushing, eight receiving, two kick-return and one passing) during his three-year collegiate career.

The Jaguars allowed the second-fewest points last season. However, they also let up 4.3 yards per carry, the seventh-worst mark. Barkley against the Jacksonville defense will be one of the top matchups to watch this weekend.

Game to Watch

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns may play in difficult conditions Sunday. Per the National Weather Service, winds between 20 and 23 mph are expected between 1 and 4 p.m. alongside a 99 to 100 percent chance of rain.

The teams could have trouble moving the ball through the air, though it may take more than wind and rain to slow Steelers wideout Antonio Brown, who caught 101 passes for a league-high 1,533 yards despite missing two games (and part of a third after he left with an injury) last year.

Pittsburgh will be without running back Le'Veon Bell, who is away from the team as he holds out because of a contract dispute. Second-year running back James Conner will start in his place.

Still to Come

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers face off at 4:05. Chargers edge-rusher Joey Bosa is out, and and Chiefs safety Eric Berry is doubtful. Without each team's defensive leader, this matchup could develop into a shootout.

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson, who led the league in yards from scrimmage and touchdowns in 2016, will make his return after missing nearly all of last year with a fractured wrist. The Cards will host the Washington Redskins at 4:25.

The Dallas Cowboys will be without wideout Dez Bryant and tight end Jason Witten to start a season for the first time this decade as they travel to face the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is at 4:25.

The Denver Broncos have new faces at quarterback and running back as Case Keenum and Royce Freeman lead the backfield. They'll host the Seattle Seahawks, who only have safety Earl Thomas remaining from the Legion of Boom secondary that led the team to a Super Bowl victory five years ago.

A classic rivalry game will close Sunday's action as the Packers host the Bears. The Chicago defense could be one of the best in the league after the addition of edge-rusher Khalil Mack, while the Packers reloaded the secondary by drafting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson.