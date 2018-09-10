Bleacher Report's Week 2 College Football Awards

0 of 16

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

In addition to a spot in the driver's seat in the SEC East Division, Georgia's road win over South Carolina netted the Bulldogs one of Bleacher Report's awards for Week 2 of the 2018 college football season.

This weekend had the ideal blend of predictability and utter madness, and there was no shortage of awards to hand out during that wild ride.

Now, as far as the rankings are concerned, it was a boring week. Eighteen of the AP Top 25 teams won by at least a three-touchdown margin, and the only ones to lose to an unranked opponent were No. 15 Michigan State and No. 25 Florida. In other words, this wasn't one of college football's patented "Holy smokes, everybody lost and no one wants to play for the national championship" kind of chaotic weeks.

But there were still statement wins by title contenders, historic streak-breaking victories for a couple of Power Five programs and more than a few outrageous individual performances.

It wasn't all good news, though. Several of our awards go to disappointing showings, such as Arizona's disaster against Houston, and Purdue's equally abysmal effort against Eastern Michigan.

Sit back and enjoy this Week 2 recap, starting with the only non-Saturday game.