Hector Bellerin Criticises Arsene Wenger's Tactics, Praises Unai Emery

Arsenal "feels like a new club" on the watch of head coach Unai Emery and his "very detailed" and "very professional tactics," which are a far cry from the methods of predecessor Arsene Wenger, according to right-back Hector Bellerin.

The 23-year-old covered the differences between the man who gave him his Arsenal debut and new boss Emery during a wide-ranging interview with The Times' Matthew Syed (h/t Warren Haughton of The Sun).

Bellerin said Wenger rarely deviated in his tactical approach, usually wanting the Gunners "to play in the same way regardless of the opponents."

Wenger brought Bellerin to north London from Barcelona in 2011, developing him from academy product into Arsenal's starting right-back when Mathieu Debuchy suffered injury three years later.

When remembering the old staff, Bellerin said "I am grateful to them all," but he added: "I am impressed with Emery. We lost our first two games but we were very close both times. After the match, the players could feel that things were coming together."

Bellerin then outlined the specific difference in preparation between Wenger and Emery: "[Wenger's] idea was that we could play in our way and beat anyone. But Emery is very focused on preparing a plan for our next opponents, whoever they may be."

While Emery's overhaul has so far only resulted in six points from four Premier League games, Bellerin is looking ahead: "The next few months are going to be very exciting for all of us. We will reach a higher level."

Wenger rarely adapting his teams to suit opponents is a critique that has been levelled at the Frenchman many times. His fidelity to his belief in expansive and attractive football often came at the expense of defensive discipline, particularly in big games away from home.

However, it may not be fair to simply say Wenger was unwilling to adapt. He was flexible enough to switch to a back three late in the 2016/17 season, inspiring a winning run that ended with a 2-1 victory over league champions Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Wenger also shifted focus during the 2005 final against Manchester United when the Gunners were overrun early. A reorganisation to create a stubborn rearguard saw them eventually win on penalties.

In his book, The Mixer, Michael Cox (h/t Sky Sports) credited Wenger with changing the profile of defenders in England's top flight in 2003 when he converted three attackers to construct the back line for the famed 'Invincibles':

"As Wenger acknowledged, increasingly quick strikers necessitated increasingly quick defenders. Other defensive imports around the turn of the millennium, like Frenchmen Mikael Silvestre at Manchester United and Chelsea's William Gallas, weren't imposing aerially, six foot and five foot 11 respectively, but were astonishingly fast. Both, incidentally, would later be signed by Wenger."

While Wenger made rare but significant changes, Emery is noted for being more detail-oriented. In particular, his in-depth video analysis sessions are legendary, with Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph calling Emery "forensic in his ways of working."

Not everybody was a fan of Emery's approach, though. Neymar reportedly grew weary at the length of the video work, per UOL Esporte (h/t Marca) during their time with Paris Saint-Germain.

What Bellerin's words underline isn't the deficiencies in Wenger, but rather the scale of the change Emery is undertaking. It means the Spaniard must be given time for his methods to take hold.