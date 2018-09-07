Malcolm Smith Doubtful for Week 1 vs. Vikings with Hamstring Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 25: Malcolm Smith #51 of the San Francisco 49ers in action during a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday linebacker Malcolm Smith is listed as doubtful for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a hamstring injury.

Smith missed the entire 2017 season because of a torn pectoral muscle.

The 29-year-old USC product was a seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2011 NFL draft, but he didn't enjoy his breakout until joining the Oakland Raiders in 2015.

He racked up 225 combined tackles, nine passes defended, four sacks and four forced fumbles across 31 games in two years with the Raiders.

That success allowed Smith to land a five-year, $26.5 million contract from the Niners.

He's yet to provide San Francisco with any value for that investment, however, and it appears his streak of missed games will extend to 17 on Sunday.

"Absolutely, you feel guilty," Smith told reporters last month. "You feel like what more could you have done. You're letting people down. All those things go through your head … But they're not really helpful, so you've got to just focus on whatever is going to help you move forward."

Brock Coyle should draw into the starting lineup on the weak side for the Niners as part of a linebacker group that's also without Reuben Foster because of a two-game suspension.

