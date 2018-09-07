Cowboys Place G Parker Ehinger on IR with Knee Injury After Trading for Him

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2018

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Parker Ehinger (79) is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis. One day after four players left the game — including two Indianapolis Colts' players — with concussions, coach Chuck Pagano tried to tamp down the notion that it had something to do with the field conditions. Instead, he thought it was just an aberration. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys placed guard Parker Ehinger on injured reserve Friday and signed guard Kadeem Edwards to replace him, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ehinger suffered a knee injury during Wednesday's practice.

The Cowboys acquired Ehinger in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in late August, with cornerback Charvarius Ward going in the opposite direction.

The Chiefs selected Ehinger in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Cincinnati, and he went on to make four starts as a rookie before suffering a torn ACL.

Ehinger's only start last season came in Week 17.

Dallas acquired the 25-year-old to provide depth behind All-Pro Zack Martin and 2018 second-round pick Connor Williams at guard.

Ehinger's injury is the latest health issue for Dallas along the offensive line leading up to the regular season, as All-Pro center Travis Frederick is out with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

The Cowboys will open their regular-season slate Sunday when they face the Carolina Panthers in a tough road matchup.

