France vs. Netherlands: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

World champions France begin their 2018-19 UEFA Nations League campaign at the Stade de France with a visit from the Netherlands.

Les Bleus warmed up for the game with a 0-0 friendly draw with Germany. Netherlands were also in action and beat Peru 2-1.

The game was Wesley Sneijder's last for his country. The midfielder has retired from international football but goes down as one of Holland's greats after making 134 appearances for the Oranje.

Date: Sunday, September 9

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Odds: France win 4-9, Netherlands win 6-1, Draw 10-3

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

France return to competitive action on Sunday for the first time since winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Manager Didier Deschamps has named a largely unchanged squad but will have to make do without the injured Hugo Lloris. The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper misses out with a thigh injury, per Sky Sports.

Paris Saint-Germain stopper Alphonse Areola replaced Lloris against Germany and impressed on his international debut. Goal's Robin Bairner shared his view of his performance:

Areola should keep his place against the Netherlands, who have lost just once since manager Ronald Koeman was appointed manager in February.

Koeman has been charged with rejuvenating a Holland side which has slumped dramatically since reaching the 2010 FIFA World Cup final.

Netherlands failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. It's the second major tournament in a row they have missed out on. They also failed to make it to the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

While the Oranje have also said goodbye to Sneijder, they do have some promising youngsters who offer hope for the future.

Lyon forward Memphis Depay scored twice against Peru and has a strong record at international level:

His first goal was assisted by Ajax youngster Frenkie De Jong. The 21-year-old impressed after coming off the bench for the Netherlands:

France looked a little rusty against Germany but will be expected to put on a show and win in front of their home fans. Netherlands are on the up but still look to have some way to go to reach France's level.