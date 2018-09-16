Becky Lynch Beats Charlotte Flair, Wins Women's Title at WWE Hell in a Cell 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Becky Lynch beat former best friend Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell on Sunday to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the second time in her career.

Lynch is known as an in-ring technician, and that reputation is well-deserved given how she secured the victory Sunday night. She countered Flair's attempted spear into a pin, and a surprised Flair was unable to beat the three count:

Cultaholic's Adam Pacitti had conflicting emotions with the result:

Flair won a Triple Threat match against Lynch and Carmella at SummerSlam to become a WWE Women's champion for the seventh time, but that didn't sit well with The Irish Lass Kicker.

She threw away years of friendship by attacking Flair after the bout, and she didn't back down in the weeks following SummerSlam.

Lynch cut multiple promos about feeling disrespected by management and overshadowed by The Queen, and she insisted she would take whatever she wanted moving forward rather than being complacent.

The Lass Kicker attacked Flair after a successful title defense against Carmella on SmackDown, leading to an interview featuring both Superstars the following week.

They were separated from each other to prevent any additional physicality, but both Flair and Lynch had some choice words that added even more heat to their budding rivalry.

Flair and Lynch have been longtime friends in real life dating back to their time together in NXT, and it showed on screen when the former made the move from Raw to SmackDown Live last year.

The pairing often teamed together and had common enemies, but while Flair was given multiple runs with the SmackDown Women's Championship, Lynch was put on the back burner to some degree.

Since becoming the first SmackDown Women's champion in 2016, The Lass Kicker has struggled to get back to that level, which is what primarily caused the frustration to boil over at SummerSlam.

While the pair have faced each other several times over the years, none of their matches felt as personal as their clash at Hell in a Cell.

It was clear Lynch had something to prove, and Flair wanted to show her that championships were earned and not given.

In what was likely the first of several clashes between the two in their current feud, Lynch was able to get the better of her former buddy.

With Evolution on tap for October, however, The Queen figures to get a chance to recapture the title on arguably the biggest stage in the history of women's wrestling.

