Tite Confirms Neymar Is Brazil's New Captain on a Full-Time Basis

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2018

Brazil's coach Tite talks to Brazil's forward Neymar during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)
EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Brazil manager Tite has confirmed that Neymar is the country's captain on a permanent basis again. 

In the buildup to the summer's FIFA World Cup and at the tournament itself, the coach took the unusual step of rotating the skipper, giving different members of the squad the chance to lead the side out.

However, speaking about the captaincy ahead of the team's meeting with the United States on Friday, Tite said Neymar is ready to lead the side on a full-time basis, per Selecao Brasileira:

Speaking about the honour, the Paris Saint-Germain forward said he feels as though he's well placed for this extra responsibility, per Sacha Pisani of Goal.

"I accepted again because I've learned a lot and I will learn much more," said Neymar. "And this responsibility will be a good thing to me. ... My responsibility is even bigger due to the captaincy but if you don't play [good] football there's no need of it."

     

