Tite Confirms Neymar Is Brazil's New Captain on a Full-Time Basis

Tite Confirms Neymar Is Brazil's New Captain on a Full-Time BasisSeptember 7, 2018
Brazil manager Tite has confirmed that Neymar is the country's captain on a permanent basis again.
In the buildup to the summer's FIFA World Cup and at the tournament itself, the coach took the unusual step of rotating the skipper, giving different members of the squad the chance to lead the side out.
However, speaking about the captaincy ahead of the team's meeting with the United States on Friday, Tite said Neymar is ready to lead the side on a full-time basis, per Selecao Brasileira:
TITE: "I announce the end of the rotation policy for the captain's armband. #Neymar has gained a lot of maturity in the past few years, I know that he is ready to exercise this [new] function." https://t.co/JDVTHeefNy
Speaking about the honour, the Paris Saint-Germain forward said he feels as though he's well placed for this extra responsibility, per Sacha Pisani of Goal.
"I accepted again because I've learned a lot and I will learn much more," said Neymar. "And this responsibility will be a good thing to me. ... My responsibility is even bigger due to the captaincy but if you don't play [good] football there's no need of it."
Tite has confirmed @neymarjr is now Brazil’s permanent captain 🇧🇷 https://t.co/FNteS3m6nU
