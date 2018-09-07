Doug Pederson Says Eagles' Trick Play vs. Falcons Was Copied from Patriots

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's been seven months since the Super Bowl, but the Philadelphia Eagles are still trolling the New England Patriots.

Following the Eagles' 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the trick play he called in the third quarter—which was eerily similar to his "Philly, Philly" stunner in Super Bowl 52—was an exact replica of the play the Patriots ran against the Eagles.

The difference: While Tom Brady dropped a pass from Danny Amendola, Nick Foles hauled in a Nelson Agholor floater for 15 yards down the right sideline:

"It was the same play the Patriots used—the one that Tom dropped," right tackle Lane Johnson said, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.