Doug Pederson Says Eagles' Trick Play vs. Falcons Was Copied from Patriots

Doug Pederson Says Eagles' Trick Play vs. Falcons Was Copied from PatriotsSeptember 7, 2018
It's been seven months since the Super Bowl, but the Philadelphia Eagles are still trolling the New England Patriots.
Following the Eagles' 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the trick play he called in the third quarter—which was eerily similar to his "Philly, Philly" stunner in Super Bowl 52—was an exact replica of the play the Patriots ran against the Eagles.
NFL Network @nflnetwork
The return of "Philly Philly" Listen to @Eagles HC Doug Pederson discuss the trick play from tonight 🔊⬆️ 📺: @NFLTotalAccess https://t.co/OOCA1aIICP
The difference: While Tom Brady dropped a pass from Danny Amendola, Nick Foles hauled in a Nelson Agholor floater for 15 yards down the right sideline:
NFL @NFL
The @Patriots get tricky... And TB12 ALMOST makes the grab! 😱 #SBLII https://t.co/oyL6ux6B92
"It was the same play the Patriots used—the one that Tom dropped," right tackle Lane Johnson said, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.
