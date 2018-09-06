Julio Jones Delivers Nasty Stiff Arm During Big Run in Falcons vs. Eagles

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Julio Jones was ready for Week 1.

After sitting out the entire preseason, Jones made a statement on the Atlanta Falcons' first drive Thursday night and broke out a vicious stiff arm on Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod after taking a handoff on an end-around.

Jones accounted for 54 yards of total offense on Atlanta's first drive.

However, he didn't see the field on 3rd-and-goal or 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line as the Falcons opened their 2018 campaign with a turnover on downs.

The Falcons might want to try keeping their best player on the field near the end zone moving forward.