FIU RB Anthony Jones, OL Mershawn Miller Injured in Shooting

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Florida International running back Anthony Jones and offensive lineman Mershawn Miller are in stable condition after being shot during an apparent drive-by shooting on Thursday afternoon, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Jones was shot in the face and back, and Miller was shot in the arm.

Per the Miami Herald's Monique O. Madan, David J. Neal and Charles Rabin, Jones was shot in the face and the back and airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, and Miller was transported by ambulance after being shot in the arm.

The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to Opa-locka police chief James Dobson:

Jones and Miller were reportedly visiting an unidentified person's home when the shooting occurred. The bullets reportedly also made their way through the wall of the house and hit the refrigerator inside.

"Somebody drove by and starting shooting from a vehicle," Dobson said, per the Miami Herald.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Jones was a 3-star recruit coming out of high school, according to 247Sports. The Florida International redshirt junior ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the Panthers' season opener against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. He missed the 2017 season due to a knee injury.

Miller is a redshirt freshman who made his Panthers debut last week.

Florida International is scheduled to play at Old Dominion on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.