ESPN College GameDay 2018: Location, TV Schedule and Week 2 Predictions

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

A week removed from watching Michigan go down at the hands of Notre Dame in the opener, the ESPN College GameDay crew heads to Kyle Field on Saturday to watch the Texas A&M Aggies play host to the No. 2 Clemson Tigers.

While perhaps a surprise to some, it's clear Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and the rest like what Jimbo Fisher continues to sell as the new head coach of the Aggies. Funnily enough, he knows a thing or two about combating Clemson given his days in the ACC.

After both teams looked dominant in their openers, the Aggies have something to prove while the Tigers want to avoid a potential playoff disaster this early in the season. Here's everything to know about the matchup.

College GameDay Week 2 Info

Date: Saturday, September 8

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 7 p.m.

Location: Kyle Field

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Preview

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The storyline runs deep between Fisher and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Fisher spent the past eight years at Florida State, where he split the series with Swinney, and they will face off for a ninth consecutive time despite the former Seminoles head coach's move.

"It was kind of ironic, when I accepted the job, looked down [at the schedule]—'you've got to be kidding,' " Fisher said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "I said, 'Really?' It's ironic, because whoever won that game for so many years won the conference. Every year, that was a critical game. I guess it's kind of ironic; I guess it's fitting."

But this time is quite different. Will Swinney's well-established recruiting pipelines and team construction win out, or does Fisher's mashup of talent while he sets down his own lines have what it takes to knock off one of the best teams in the country.

The Fisher era got off to a hot start when the Aggies whipped Northwestern State 59-7 in Week 1, getting two passing scores from quarterback Kellen Mond and 503 rushing yards on an 8.2 per-carry average, 240 of those and three touchdowns alone from Trayveon Williams.

It should go without saying, but Williams made some history in the process:

Call it the perfect setup for a dance with Swinney's continuity on a defense that returns eight starters, including a few names who figure to be in consideration near the top of the next NFL draft.

That defense was one of the things on display in Clemson's opener, a 48-7 rout of Furman, during which the Tigers drummed up 531 yards of total offense compared to 163. Kelly Bryant, a year removed from taking Clemson to a College Football Playoff berth, totaled two touchdowns before freshman Trevor Lawrence came in and tossed three scores of his own.

While this isn't necessarily a quarterback controversy, onlookers can expect to see both Tigers quarterbacks in action Saturday night, with Texas A&M tasked with prepping for both and attempting to stop both.

Prediction

Mike Comer/Getty Images

This might be the toughest game left on Clemson's schedule, which doesn't bode well for the ACC.

It doesn't bode well for the Aggies, either.

Regardless of locale, few offenses will make headway against this Tigers defense. A battle-tested squad, Swinney's units will enter prepped and ready to go. Making things worse, both Clemson quarterbacks will be looking to one-up each other during what is perhaps the most important game of the year.

In short, Fisher is catching this matchup at the worst possible time—and it will show. Look for Clemson to run away with it, especially with A&M not only going through a transition but also thinking about No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 22.

Predicton: Clemson 34, Aggies 20