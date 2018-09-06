Falcons vs. Eagles Odds Swing, Atlanta Favored After Opening at +4

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

After initially opening as underdogs, the Atlanta Falcons are one-point favorites in Thursday's season-opening road game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to B/R Gambling, the Eagles were originally four-point favorites:

The line swing doesn't bode well for Philly since it is 2-9 against the spread in its past 11 regular-season games as a home underdog, per OddsShark.

The change likely had to do with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz officially being ruled out for the game as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered late last season.

Backup Nick Foles will start in his place on the heels of leading the Eagles on an improbable playoff run that ended with the first Super Bowl championship in team history.

Foles was named MVP of Super Bowl LII, as he threw for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and caught a touchdown in a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

No. 1 wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will also miss Thursday's game, meaning Foles will be forced to lean on wideouts Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace, as well as tight end Zach Ertz.

Additionally defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan is on the physically unable to perform list and linebacker Nigel Bradham won't play due to a suspension.

By comparison, the Falcons are healthy with no key players slated to miss Thursday's contest.

Atlanta fell just short in a 15-10 playoff loss to the Eagles last season, but quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and Co. will be out for revenge and a chance to spoil the Eagles' Super Bowl celebration Thursday night.