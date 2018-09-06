ESPN's 'Basketball: A Love Story' Documentary to Feature LeBron James, More

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James is defended by Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant in the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

On Wednesday, ESPN announced details for a 10-part documentary entitled Basketball: A Love Story that will feature current superstars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Diana Taurasi as well as NBA legends like Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson and Bill Russell.

The series of 62 short stories covers 20 hours and will debut on the ESPN app starting Sept. 18. The entire documentary, which was created by director Dan Klores through the use of over 500 hours of interviews with basketball greats, will also air in five Tuesday installments on ESPN beginning Oct. 9.

                   

