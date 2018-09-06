Report: Tigers Broadcasters Mario Impemba, Rod Allen Had Physical Altercation

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen were reportedly involved in a physical altercation Tuesday following the Tigers' 8-3 road win over the Chicago White Sox.

According to The Athletic's Katie Strang, Fox Sports Detroit sent Impemba and Allen home after the incident and replaced them with Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson in the booth for Wednesday's game.

Sources told Strang there has been "simmering tension" between Impemba and Allen due to a "clash of personalities."

One source referred to them as an "odd couple." Another source said they had "not seen eye-to-eye for a long time."

Fox Sports Detroit general manager Greg Hammaren released the following statement regarding the incident, but he did not provide specifics: "My only comment is this we are addressing an internal matter and we will not have any further comment at this time."

The 55-year-old Impemba is a Detroit native who has been the Tigers' play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports Detroit since 2002. Allen, 58, is a former MLB outfielder who appeared in 31 career games for the Seattle Mariners, Tigers and Cleveland Indians.

He joined Fox Sports Detroit in 2003 and has been one of a handful of former players to work alongside Impemba as a color analyst.

Fox Sports Detroit has yet to announce if Impemba or Allen will be subject to any discipline beyond missing Wednesday's game.