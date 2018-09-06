Ranking the Greatest Welterweight Title Bouts in UFC History

0 of 10

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 228 is coming up on Saturday at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas. Atop the bill is a welterweight title tilt between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till.

The hope is that these two will put on an instant classic. And that begs the question: What are the best welterweight title fights in UFC history?

Well, let's help answer that question.

What makes a fight great cannot be quantified. It could be a shocking upset, a comeback performance or a back-and-forth brawl. The variations are as many as there are ways to lose in the MMA game. And the storied welterweight division has given many great contests to the masses.

Without further ado, here are the 10 best welterweight title fights in UFC history.