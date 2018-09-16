AJ Styles Beats Samoa Joe amid Controversy, Retains WWE Title at Hell in a Cell

Photo credit: WWE.com.

AJ Styles beat Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell on Sunday to retain the WWE Championship.

Joe attempted to lock in the Coquina Clutch and force Styles to submit. Styles countered out of the move and into a pinning combination. Joe contended Styles tapped out, but the referee counted to three, thus ruling the match in Styles' favor.

A reverse angle subsequently showed Styles did tap out just before the referee completed his count. The ref wasn't in position to see Styles tapping out, though.

Styles and Joe received praise for their work in the ring.

The bout at Hell in a Cell was a rematch after Joe beat Styles by disqualification at SummerSlam in August.

Styles lost his temper during that match after Joe taunted him, his wife and his daughter on multiple occasions.

That led to The Phenomenal One assaulting Joe with a steel chair with no regard for the fact that he took the loss and opened the door for The Samoan Submission Machine to have another title shot in the future.

Joe made the rivalry between him and Styles personal by cutting multiple promos in which he questioned Styles' commitment to being a husband and father.

With each passing week, Joe became more dastardly and went even further across the line with his questionable actions.

In addition to forging a letter that spoke negatively about Styles and saying that Styles' wife, Wendy, wrote it, Joe called Wendy on the phone.

He claimed he was going to attend a back-to-school barbecue for Styles' kids, but he appeared on SmackDown Live instead and said Styles' family should thank him for ensuring their husband and father was home with them.

Styles surprised Joe by showing up at the arena, however, and he attacked Joe to gain some momentum leading up to the pay-per-view.

Joe and Styles have a long and storied history together dating back to their time in Impact Wrestling, but it can be argued that their current feud is more heated than any previous rivalry they engaged in.

While Styles is undoubtedly one of the best in-ring performers in the world, Joe has brought out a fiery aggression in The Phenomenal One that hasn't always been present.

That newfound edge worked to Styles' advantage at Hell in a Cell, and it resulted in him retaining the title.

There is still plenty of story left to be told if WWE wants to move forward with the Styles vs. Joe feud, but even if it doesn't, SmackDown is stacked with potential contenders for Styles to step inside the ring with.

