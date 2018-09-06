Josh Gordon: Browns Beating Steelers Would Be Almost Like 'A Super Bowl Win'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon said Wednesday beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium would be almost like "a Super Bowl win."

Gordon, who missed part of training camp and the preseason while away from the team to handle personal issues, said he's now "100 percent" and focused on how Cleveland can start the season with a victory.

"That's the equivalent of making the playoffs here, almost a Super Bowl win," he told reporters.

Expectations are on the rise for Cleveland following an 0-16 campaign in 2017 and just four total wins since the start of the 2015 season.

The offense should be improved with the additions of quarterback Tyrod Taylor—who will hold down the fort until top overall pick Baker Mayfield shows the coaching staff he's ready—running back Carlos Hyde, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and a healthy Gordon.

That upgraded unit combined with a defense that ranked 14th in yards allowed last season could lead to the franchise's best record since 2007 when it went 10-6. Only once since that point have the Browns won more than five games (7-9 in 2014).

Beating the Steelers, a perennial Super Bowl contender out of the AFC, would be a major statement to open the year for Cleveland.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson wouldn't back up Gordon's comments about the contest being on a Super Bowl level, though he did stress its importance.

"But it's a huge game for us," Jackson told reporters. "We want to get to winning as fast as we can."

The public is starting to believe, too. Cleveland, which opened as a 6.5-point underdog, is down to a 3.5-point dog with the status of Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell uncertain because of a lingering contract dispute, according to OddsShark.

Meanwhile, Jackson noted Gordon will be on a "pitch count" against Pittsburgh as he works back up to full speed, so the majority of the offensive workload figures to fall on the shoulders of the other playmakers for at least one week.