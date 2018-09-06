NJPW and ROH News and Rumors Roundup After Cody Rhodes' 'All In' PPV

New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images

The All In pay-per-view on September 1 set the wrestling world abuzz as Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks delivered an unforgettable show that featured the best non-WWE talent in the world and a card full of show-stealing performances.

The show was not without controversy, though, as the timing became an issue late in the broadcast, leading analysts and insiders to point fingers at those they deemed responsible.

Thanks to an interview earlier this week, there is some clarity on the topic.

Marty Scurll Clears Up Timing Issues at All In

During an interview on Prime Time with Sean Mooney (h/t Wrestling Inc. for the transcription), "The Villain" Marty Scurll discussed reports that his match with Kazuchika Okada ran significantly over time and as a result, robbed The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi vs. Rey Mysterio, Bandido and Ray Fenix of a planned 12 more minutes.

"[My match] went a minute over. People were saying like 14 minutes over. No, the show ran 14 minutes over. A bunch of the other matches went over." He continued, "Our match is crucified because we were the match before last. It looks like 'oh these guys went over.' No, no, no…the show went over."

Scurll would go on to reveal that he was told by Nick Jackson not to change anything with the match.

The result of the timing issues was an abbreviated main event that was incredibly fast-paced but did not get its full scheduled time to tell the story they wanted. Still, those involved in the high-profile Six-Man Tag Team bout delivered a fantastic contest that left the fans in suburban Chicago popping for every high spots and near-fall.

Chris Jericho Update

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Cageside Seats), WWE was unaware of Chris Jericho's appearance at All In and was likely not happy that it happened. Furthermore, "...Jericho’s appearance had nothing to do with Impact, and he’s not agreed to work there. The All In appearance was to promote his cruise and prove he can go anywhere."

Jericho will host his Chris Jericho Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager cruise from October 27-31. As part of that trip, Jericho will team with The Young Bucks to battle Kenny Omega, Adam Page and Cody. He will also square off with Omega in the second match of their rivalry, a match setup by his sneak attack on the IWGP heavyweight champion at All In.

The first Undisputed champion in WWE history had previously mentioned on Inside The Ropes (h/t Wrestling Inc. for the transcription) that, "It's not a matter of just going out and doing indies - and like I said - I always felt like the unwritten rule is I don't want to go into the states. I felt like that would be a real slap in the face of Vince [McMahon]."

It is unknown if something changed between Jericho and his former employer or if he simply changed his philosophy in regards to working a stateside show with a company other than WWE.

Huge Main Event Slated for ROH's Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor will return to Las Vegas on Friday, September 28th with Death Before Dishonor, one of the biggest shows of the indie company's calendar year. The 2018 incarnation will feature a major 10-Man Tag Team match pitting two of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's premier factions against each other.

The Bullet Club's Cody, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll and Adam Page will battle Chaos' Kazuchika Okada, Trent, Chuckie T, Rocky Romero and Tomohiro Ishii.

A star-studded match, it will reprise the rivalry between the two factions and give Scurll an opportunity to avenge his loss to Okada at All In.

It also adds considerable star power to the ROH event, which will likely be headlined by a defense from world champion Jay Lethal.

All In Attendance

It was announced ahead of the All In event that The Young Bucks and Cody had successfully sold out 10,000 seats inside the Sears Centre Arena in suburban Chicago. As announced on September 4 via the event's official Twitter account, that number is even larger than originally expected.

Over 11,000 fans witnessed history as independent stars from around the world came together to deliver a show that celebrated professional wrestling and proved, without a shadow of doubt, that the industry is as strong as it has been in years.