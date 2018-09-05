Trevor Story Crushes 2nd HR vs. Giants, Estimated 505 Feet

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2018

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 3: Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies watches his two-run home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on September 3, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story put on a serious power display at Coors Field against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

In the bottom of the first inning, Story gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead by taking Giants southpaw Andrew Suarez deep...while falling down.

That was nothing compared to what he did a few innings later.

Story got Suarez again in the bottom of the fourth, this time to the tune of 505 feet.

According to The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly, that was the longest home run in the Statcast era:

It doesn't matter where that ball was hit. Coors Field, the Grand Canyon; either way, it was long gone.

