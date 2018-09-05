Stephen Curry Found out About Warriors Signing DeMarcus Cousins in Delivery Room

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins agreeing to join the Golden State Warriors was only the second-most exciting moment for Stephen Curry on July 2.

Curry revealed on KNBR's Fitz & Brooks on Tuesday that he was in the delivery room welcoming his third child (and first son) Cannon into the world when he found out Boogie was thinking about joining the Warriors, via KNBR's Jake Montero:

"For me, I got wave of it pretty last minute. I was actually in the delivery room with my wife, and [Warriors GM] Bob Myers calls me and says, 'Hey, we have this opportunity to sign DeMarcus.' My first question is like, 'Stop joking. Are you serious?' And he's like, 'Yeah, this is real, and [DeMarcus] just wants to know how you feel about him joining the team.' That was a quick no-brainer 'Yes.'"

Adding a four-time All-Star would typically be the headliner of the day—but this was a special occasion.

"It was like three hours after Cannon so he wanted to be the first free-agency transaction conversation after he joined the world," Curry jokingly added, via Montero.

It's been quite the summer for Curry. The two-time NBA MVP won his third NBA championship back in June only to add new members to both his family and his team a few weeks later.

After adding Kevin Durant prior to the 2016-17 season, Golden State has cruised to each of the last two titles. And yet, the Warriors jumped at the opportunity to add Cousins, who told ESPN's Marc J. Spears (h/t The Undefeated's Jemele Hill) that he had no other offers on the table.

Curry expressed his excitement, via Montero, about playing with Boogie:

"I talked to him after he signed the deal. There's a lot of excitement about what he can bring to our lineup. We obviously know how we want to play. We have shown a strength in playing with that versatile lineup, playing fast, sharing the ball, moving the ball, getting a lot of people involved, but DeMarcus has an element of low-post scoring that we really haven't had in terms of getting a guy on the block the ball, surrounding shooters around him and letting him go to work.

"He's also really dynamic in terms of playmaking, and coach (Steve) Kerr loves passing big men that can make plays from the top of the key and get guys open and that's something that DeMarcus is going to bring for us. I’m excited about what the opportunities are going to look like and how he can transition pretty smoothly once he gets back from his injury."

According to Elias Sports (h/t the New York Times' Marc Stein), the Warriors will become the first team since the 1975-76 Boston Celtics to have a starting lineup featuring five All-Stars from the previous season if/when Boogie inserted into the lineup.

Cousins is currently working his way back from a torn Achilles he suffered in January. It's not clear when the 6'11", 270-pound center will return to the court, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that December or January is a realistic target date. Cousins himself has noted, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, that joining the two-time defending champs gives him the "luxury" of taking his time rehabbing.