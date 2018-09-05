Tom Brady on Playing 5 More Seasons: 'It's F--king Going to Be Hard to Do'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady works out prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may be 41 years old, but he still has no interest in retiring.

Brady discussed his future in his Facebook series, Tom vs. Time, and said he "would love to play five more years."

"It will be a challenge for me. I don't think it's going to be easy," he said (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "It's f--king going to be hard to do. I think it's going to be very hard to do. But I think I can do it."

         

