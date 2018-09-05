Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Not only is Ohio State 4-0 straight-up against Rutgers since the latter joined the Big Ten, it's won those games by an average score of 55-6, going 4-0 against the spread in the process. Can the Buckeyes cover a big number against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon in Columbus?

College football point spread: The Buckeyes opened as 33-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 37.6-0.0 Buckeyes (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Rutgers Scarlet Knights can cover the spread

The Knights began their 2018 season with a 35-7 victory over Texas State last Saturday. Rutgers drove the opening possession of the game 71 yards to a touchdown, drove its second possession 54 yards to another touchdown and later added another score for a 21-0 halftime lead. The Knights gave up a pick-six to make the score 21-7 midway through the third quarter but immediately drove 75 yards to another touchdown and hung on from there for the cover as 17-point favorites.

On the day Rutgers outgained the Bobcats 423-169, outrushed Texas State 218-69 and won time of possession by a 36/24 split. Meanwhile the Knights defense scored a touchdown of its own and pitched a shutout.

Rutgers returned 15 starters for its third season under coach Chris Ash, and programs often make significant strides in the third season of coaching regimes.

Why the Ohio State Buckeyes can cover the spread

The Buckeyes, playing under an interim head coach, opened their season with a 77-31 romp over Oregon State. Ohio State drove 57, 65, 75, 75 and 59 yards to touchdowns on its first five possessions, led 42-14 at the half and later pulled even further away for the cover as 40-point favorites.

On the day Ohio State racked up 723 yards of offense, 377 on the ground and 346 through the air. Sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins, trying to replace four-year starter JT Barrett, threw for 313 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Mike Weber ran for 186 yards and three scores, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught 121 yards worth of balls and scored two touchdowns.

Smart betting pick

Ohio State is going to win this game, probably comfortably. However, playing at home means the spread is inflated by a touchdown or so. Also, the Buckeyes have an important non-conference bout with TCU next week, and may choose to rest starters once victory is in hand. If the Knights can just put up 20 points or so they stand a good chance of cashing in.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in nine of Ohio State's last 12 games.

Ohio State is 14-1 SU in its last 15 games against its conference.

Rutgers is 3-20 SU in its last 23 games against its conference.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.