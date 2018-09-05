FSU Coach Willie Taggart Accuses Virginia Tech of Faking Injuries

FSU Coach Willie Taggart Accuses Virginia Tech of Faking InjuriesSeptember 5, 2018
Florida State head coach Willie Taggart has accused Virginia Tech defensive players of faking injuries to slow the pace during Monday's game at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Taggart was asked during the ACC coaches call Wednesday if he thought seeing multiple Hokies players get up slowly was deliberate.
"It happened too often so it's hard not to," Taggart told reporters.
Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch highlighted two specific examples of when Virginia Tech players were injured during the game.
"In one instance, defensive tackle Xavier Burke appeared to be heading up the field before suddenly dropping," Barber wrote. "In another, defensive tackle Ricky Walker and safety Reggie Floyd clearly collide head to head with each other."
During the same conference call, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente explained the hot temperature in Tallahassee was a factor in the injuries.
"Going into the game we were severely concerned about our ability to handle the humidity and the weather, just coming from our climate," he said. "We had some issues with it throughout the game. At halftime numerous guys getting IVs and getting treatment so they could finish out the game."
Virginia Tech forced five turnovers in the 24-3 victory over the Seminoles. It was the first time since 2008 that Florida State failed to score a touchdown at home.
