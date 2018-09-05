FSU Coach Willie Taggart Accuses Virginia Tech of Faking Injuries

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart has accused Virginia Tech defensive players of faking injuries to slow the pace during Monday's game at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Taggart was asked during the ACC coaches call Wednesday if he thought seeing multiple Hokies players get up slowly was deliberate.

"It happened too often so it's hard not to," Taggart told reporters.

Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch highlighted two specific examples of when Virginia Tech players were injured during the game.