National Championship, Heisman Odds Shift After Week 1; Notre Dame Among Risers

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The betting markets are all aboard the Notre Dame Fighting Irish bandwagon after their 24-17 season-opening win over the 14th-ranked Michigan Wolverines.

Entering the first week of the college football season, Notre Dame's national championship odds were at +4000, per OddsShark.

That number has since fallen by half:

Not surprisingly, the Alabama Crimson Tide remain atop the list of national title favorites following a 51-14 win over the Louisville Cardinals. They're followed by the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Auburn also went from +2200 in the preseason title odds to +1600 after upsetting the No. 6 Washington Huskies 21-16.

Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished 12-of-16 for 227 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also ran for 26 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Tagovailoa (+400) sits atop the Heisman Trophy odds through one week:

Stanford Cardinal running back Bryce Love is still a strong Heisman contender, but he did himself no favors with his opening-week effort in a 31-10 win over the San Diego State Aztecs. Love finished with 29 yards on the ground watch, catching three passes for 18 yards.

At the other end of the spectrum, Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins sent his Heisman stock soaring after throwing for 313 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in a 77-31 drubbing of the Oregon State Beavers.

Ohio State takes on the 15th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Should Haskins have another big game en route to victory, he could easily overtake Tagovailoa in the Heisman race.