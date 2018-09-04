Doc Rivers on Lingering Drama Among Ray Allen, 2008 Celtics: 'I Hate It'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Ray Allen was a critical member of the 2007-08 Boston Celtics team that won the championship, but he and some of his former teammates do not get along with each other 10 years later. Doc Rivers, who was the head coach of that squad, wishes things were different with Allen's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame scheduled for Friday.

Rivers opened up on the subject, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com:

"As years have gone on, things have been fractured, and I hate it. I hate seeing it. I would love this [to be a] celebration for Ray. Not a lot to say here about it. Ray won us a title. He really did.

"I think he should be celebrated. I think he should be celebrated in Boston. He's responsible for that banner. If I had one wish, I wish I could do a better job of getting that group back together. I can get a lot of them back together; I just can't get the whole group. There really should be because they were so close, and it really hurts me to see what's going on."

Forsberg added more context to the situation, noting the relationship between Allen and former teammates Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo has been rough since the sharpshooter joined the Miami Heat during the summer of 2012.

Paul Pierce and Allen spoke in 2017, but the latter still didn't attend Pierce's February jersey retirement in Boston. Garnett, Rondo and Rivers did.

Allen told Shams Charania of The Athletic he doesn't think he will receive congratulations from many of those Boston teammates when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame, either.

This comes after Allen released the book From the Outside: My Journey Through Life and the Game I Love in March, which was written by Michael Arkush. Sean Deveney of Sporting News shared some of the excerpts and noted Allen pointed to his decision to leave for the Heat as the tipping point in his relationship with Garnett.

"KG would quarrel with his grandmother if she signed with another team," Allen said.

Allen also discussed his relationship with Rondo, which started with the veteran serving as a mentor but devolved into "tatters" by 2011. According to Deveney, Allen said Rondo "expected that he would be treated as a leader without having done the work to deserve the role."

Despite the cold relationship between Allen, Garnett and Rondo, they were responsible for plenty of success when they were on the Celtics.

The trio reached the NBA Finals twice in Boston alongside Pierce and also lost a seven-game series to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals. Allen then joined James in Miami and reached the NBA Finals two years in a row and won one championship.