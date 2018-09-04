Mike Tomlin, Multiple Steelers Praise James Conner Amid Le'Veon Bell Holdout

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers need an insurance policy at running back in case Le'Veon Bell doesn't take the field Sunday against the Cleveland Browns amid his holdout.

That's exactly what they have James Conner.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin responded with a simple "James" when asked why he is more comfortable with Bell's holdout this year than last, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. He then went on to praise the second-year running back.

"[He's gone from] being a rookie that missed a lot of time due to soft tissue injuries and lack of general readiness, to a guy that's done the things that we've outlined several minutes in here," Tomlin said.



Tomlin wasn't the only one to highlight Conner's improvement. Linebacker Vince Williams said the 23-year-old has "turned the page," while guard Ramon Foster said, "I trust James. He's ready."

