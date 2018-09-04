Bayern Munich Transfer News: Benjamin Pavard Discusses Latest Rumours

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

France defender Benjamin Pavard has played down speculation linking him with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

"You journalists said I had signed for Bayern but I am happy at Stuttgart," he told L'Equipe (h/t the Mirror's Liam Prenderville). "The World Cup arrived sooner than I expected, even for me. My plan was to stay another season in Germany. I am at a very big club with fantastic fans. I have signed nothing."

Niko Kovac's side had reportedly agreed a £32 million deal to sign Pavard at the end of the season, while Liverpool have also shown interest in the 22-year-old, per Prenderville.

Pavard made a name for himself at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France. The defender established himself as the team's first choice right-back and scored a brilliant goal in the 4-3 win over Argentina:

The strike was crowned FIFA's World Cup goal of the tournament:

Pavard went on to lift the World Cup with Les Bleus, as he won the first major honour of his career in Russia.

Manager Didier Deschamps said, "He has become a star and he deserves it," per Kicker (h/t Goal's Matt Dorman).

Goal offered a neat profile of the young defender:

Pavard's displays appear to have caught the eye of Bayern Munich. Stuttgart's sporting director Michael Reschke underlined his club's desire to keep hold of the defender for another season, per Mark Lovell at ESPN FC.

"Of course, as a professional club, we have to bear in mind our overall financial situation in the decision process," he said. "Our absolute desire is for Benji to play another season for VfB with full conviction. The lad is a gift to our club."

Pavard has featured in both of Stuttgart's Bundesliga games this season. His team were beaten 3-0 at home by Bayern Munich last time out to sit bottom of the table.

Lovell fully expects Pavard to join Bayern next year:

Stuttgart may well find it difficult to hold on to Pavard after this season. The defender's comments suggest he is open to a move away next summer.

Bayern already have a formidable right-back in Joshua Kimmich. However, if Pavard did arrive it could allow Kimmich to switch position. The Bayern star has said his "favourite position is defensive midfield," per the Guardian's Donald McRae.