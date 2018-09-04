Antonio Brown Expected to Play Week 1 vs. Browns After Groin, Hip Injuries

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Wide receiver Antonio Brown will be ready to go for the Pittsburgh Steelers' season opener Sunday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced Brown is expected to be "full go" against the Browns after missing the preseason with groin and hip injuries.

Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, two days before their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, that Brown spent time in Miami receiving water therapy treatment for a hip flexor and quad injury.

“He’s getting closer to return,” Tomlin said of his star receiver at the time. “We look forward to getting him out there when we get back from Philadelphia.”

Brown's presence will be huge for the Steelers given the uncertain status surrounding Le'Veon Bell. The All-Pro running back still hasn't reported to the team, nor has he signed his one-year franchise tender.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Brown has been one of the NFL's most reliable offensive players since 2013. He has recorded at least 101 receptions, 1,284 yards and eight touchdowns in each of the past five seasons.

The Steelers will play the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.