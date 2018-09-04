UCLA Bruins vs. Oklahoma Sooners Odds, Analysis, College Football Betting Pick

Brett Deering/Getty Images

The road is a scary place as of late for the UCLA Bruins, who are 1-12 straight-up and 3-9-1 against the spread their last 13 ventures into hostile territory. And territories don't get much more hostile than Memorial Stadium in Norman, where the Bruins will try to give the Oklahoma Sooners a decent battle Saturday afternoon.

College football point spread: The Sooners opened as 25-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 44.6-5.2 Sooners (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the UCLA Bruins can cover the spread

UCLA opened its 2018 campaign and the Chip Kelly era with a thud, losing at home to Cincinnati last week 26-17. The Bruins actually bolted out to a 10-0 lead on the Bearcats, and later, after falling down by a touchdown, tied the game at 17-17, where it remained until early in the fourth quarter. But UCLA gave up a safety and later a game-clinching touchdown with just under two minutes to go, resulting in a disappointing defeat.

On the day the Bruins only came up with 306 yards of total offense, although losing starting quarterback Wilton Speight in the first half to a back injury certainly didn't help. On the bright side the UCLA defense, which allowed 484 yards per game last season, only allowed 306 yards Saturday.

Why the Oklahoma Sooners can cover the spread

Oklahoma opened its 2018 season with a 63-14 flogging of Florida Atlantic last week. The Sooners, in their first game of the post-Baker Mayfield era, scored touchdowns on their first four possessions, led 42-0 at the half and 56-0 in the third quarter, on their way toward a much-easier-than-anticipated cover as 20-point favorites.

On the day Oklahoma outgained the Owls 650-324, and most of FAU's offensive production came well after the game had been decided. In fact, the Sooners defense held the Owls, who averaged 41 points per game last year, scoreless until the final minute of the third quarter.

Oklahoma is now 17-2 SU and 14-5 ATS over its last 19 home games, covering several large spreads along the way.

Smart betting pick

UCLA has an injury situation at quarterback, and may be forced to start a true freshman in this spot. And a true freshman trying to run Coach Kelly's intricate offense in front of 86,000 hostile Oklahoma fans does not sound conducive to success, either on the field or against the spread. Smart money here sides with the Sooners, minus the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in five of Oklahoma's last six games at home in September.

Oklahoma is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

UCLA is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games on the road.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.