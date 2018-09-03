Lita vs. Mickie James Match Announced for WWE Evolution 2018 PPV

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 19: Mickie James (L) in action vs Natalya during WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Lita is the most recent name added to the Evolution all-women's pay-per-view on Oct. 28 in Uniondale, New York.

WWE announced Monday that Lita will wrestle Mickie James in a singles match. It's a fitting matchup since James defeated Lita at Survivor Series 2006 in what was effectively Lita's retirement match.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

