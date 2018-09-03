Lita vs. Mickie James Match Announced for WWE Evolution 2018 PPV

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Lita is the most recent name added to the Evolution all-women's pay-per-view on Oct. 28 in Uniondale, New York.

WWE announced Monday that Lita will wrestle Mickie James in a singles match. It's a fitting matchup since James defeated Lita at Survivor Series 2006 in what was effectively Lita's retirement match.

