Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus Announced for WWE Evolution 2018

WWE added a Hall of Famer to the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view.

The company announced Saturday that Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss will face off with Trish Stratus. It's unclear if Bliss' title will be on the line; she's wrestling Ronda Rousey for the belt at SummerSlam on Sunday.

