Undertaker Confronts Shawn Michaels and Addresses Triple H Match on WWE Raw

The Undertaker made his return to WWE programming Monday night on Raw, confronting Shawn Michaels ahead of his match with Triple H at the Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 6.

The Deadman also addressed his rivalry with Michaels, which culminated in Michaels' retirement after WrestleMania XXVI in 2010. The Undertaker made sure to bring the conversation back to Triple H, though, offering a forceful proclamation:

If anything, Michaels and The Undertaker succeeded in getting fans excited about one more match pitting the two legends against one another:

They did a great job of tying their past history into the Super Show-Down. Few wrestlers know the limits of The Undertaker better than Michaels. Granted, Michaels fell short of beating The Undertaker at WrestleMania but pushed him harder than anybody had before Brock Lesnar ended The Streak at WrestleMania XXX.

For the most part, The Undertaker vs. Triple H felt largely unnecessary when it was announced in June. They're 53 and 49, respectively, and had a big "End of an Era" match at WrestleMania XXVIII.

Having said that, WWE is doing its best to make this match important even though it's taking place at what's likely to be a glorified house show. Between Triple H's passionate promo on the Aug. 20 edition of Raw and Monday's back-and-forth, the involved parties are bringing it on the microphone.