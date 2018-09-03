Undertaker Confronts Shawn Michaels and Addresses Triple H Match on WWE Raw

Undertaker Confronts Shawn Michaels and Addresses Triple H Match on WWE RawSeptember 4, 2018
The Undertaker made his return to WWE programming Monday night on Raw, confronting Shawn Michaels ahead of his match with Triple H at the Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 6.
The Deadman also addressed his rivalry with Michaels, which culminated in Michaels' retirement after WrestleMania XXVI in 2010. The Undertaker made sure to bring the conversation back to Triple H, though, offering a forceful proclamation:
WWE @WWE
"In Melbourne, Australia, I'm going to put your buddy @TripleH down again..." - #Undertaker #RAW https://t.co/iWG52DpSxD
If anything, Michaels and The Undertaker succeeded in getting fans excited about one more match pitting the two legends against one another:
Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN
Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker showing how it’s done. Reminding us what makes them two of the greatest of all-time. They draw you in and bring out that emotion. Appreciate these two iconic figures then, now, forever. #WWE #Raw
Daily DDT @FanSidedDDT
That Undertaker/Shawn Michaels segment gave me all the chills. Like, I know how bad of an idea it is for them to have another match, but they hyped me up so much that in that very moment, I 100% wanted to see them go to war again. Amazing.
They did a great job of tying their past history into the Super Show-Down. Few wrestlers know the limits of The Undertaker better than Michaels. Granted, Michaels fell short of beating The Undertaker at WrestleMania but pushed him harder than anybody had before Brock Lesnar ended The Streak at WrestleMania XXX.
For the most part, The Undertaker vs. Triple H felt largely unnecessary when it was announced in June. They're 53 and 49, respectively, and had a big "End of an Era" match at WrestleMania XXVIII.
Having said that, WWE is doing its best to make this match important even though it's taking place at what's likely to be a glorified house show. Between Triple H's passionate promo on the Aug. 20 edition of Raw and Monday's back-and-forth, the involved parties are bringing it on the microphone.
