Report: Malcolm Jenkins Restructures Eagles Contract, Frees Up $6M in Cap Space

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins restructured his deal with the team to free up a little over $6.1 million in salary-cap space, ESPN.com's Field Yates reported Monday.

According to Yates, Jenkins ultimately receives the same amount of money he would have under the previous terms of his contract. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro noted Jenkins originally counted for $10.1 million against the cap in 2018.

Jenkins is under contract through 2020 after the Eagles signed him to a four-year, $35 million extension in February 2016. NJ Advance Media's Zack Rosenblatt noted Jenkins will earn $19.2 million more over the life of the deal.

Rosenblatt also highlighted how Philadelphia has renegotiated the contracts of Zach Ertz, Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks and Chris Maragos after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII to win its first Super Bowl title.

Jenkins reached the Pro Bowl for the second time in 2017. He finished the year with 76 combined tackles and two interceptions. He also sat 13th in Bleacher Report's NFL1000 year-end rankings of the best strong safeties from last year.