Report: Royce Freeman to Be Named Broncos' Starting RB over Devontae Booker

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Denver Broncos rookie running back Royce Freeman is reportedly set to start the team's Week 1 game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Monday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reported Freeman will be listed ahead of Devontae Booker when the Broncos' official depth chart is released.

The Broncos selected the 22-year-old University of Oregon product in the third round of April's draft, and he proceeded to shine during the preseason.

Freeman tallied 15 attempts for 84 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and three touchdowns during the exhibition slate. He added one catch for six yards.

"I think I showed durability and the ability to be there game in, game out," he told reporters in June about his time with the Ducks. "I think I showed at Oregon I can deliver the blow as a runner. I'm excited to compete, and we have a good environment in the running back room. I think we do want to see each other do well."

His upside made him the most intriguing option for Denver.

Booker averaged a mediocre 3.6 yards per attempt across 29 appearances for the Broncos during his first two NFL seasons. He averaged 3.7 yards on nine carries during the preseason.

"For me, being an every-down back comes to catching, blocking, gaining positive yards and helping the team move forward through possessions," Booker said last month. "I believe I can do all of those things. I just keep working on my craft each day."

He added: "I'm still a home run hitter."

Ultimately, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Freeman and Booker split playing time in the early weeks, while undrafted free agent Phillip Lindsay could also work into the rotation.

Freeman could earn a lion's share of the touches if he continues to shine during the first few games, though.