Urban Meyer Returns to Ohio State on Limited Basis During Suspension

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2018

Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer is seen during a press conference in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, to announce the results of an investigation of NCAA college football coach Urban Meyer for the way he handled domestic-abuse allegations against a former assistant. Ohio State suspended Meyer on Wednesday for three games for mishandling domestic violence accusations, punishing one of the sport's most prominent leaders for keeping an assistant on staff for several years after the coach's wife accused him of abuse. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Although Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is currently serving a three-game suspension, he was allowed to return to practice and take part in other non-game activities starting Monday, according to Dan Murphy of ESPN.com.  

"Coach came back today, and we had a meeting earlier this morning," interim coach Ryan Day said Monday. "He's been meeting with some of the players. So things are back to normal. Obviously he won't be there for game day, but everything else is back to normal."

