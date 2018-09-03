Report: Gary Payton II Among Players to Sign Blazers Training Camp Contracts

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Gary Payton II has reportedly agreed to a training camp contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Payton is one of three players to sign a deal with the Blazers. Forwards Chinanu Onuaku and Cam Oliver also signed with the team.

Payton, 25, last played with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract last season. He played 23 games total with the Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 3.0 points and 0.9 assists per game.

The Oregon State product is the son of Hall of Famer Gary Payton.

The Blazers already have a bevy of guards on their roster, so Payton is probably unlikely to make the final cut. Portland's 15-man roster is essentially locked in barring a major injury, as the team has the maximum 15 guaranteed NBA contracts.

The Blazers can designate two additional players for two-way status.

Onuaku and Oliver are both bigs and younger than Payton. They should have a bit of a leg up on getting one of those deals in camp, but Payton's best shot at making the team will involve splitting time with the G League affiliate.

Payton has appeared in 29 total NBA games over two seasons.