Report: Inter Milan Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Luka Modric Pursuit

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist ISeptember 3, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Luka Modric of Real Madrid runs with the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and CD Leganes at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 1, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

FIFA has reportedly cleared Inter Milan of any wrongdoing in their efforts to sign midfielder Luka Modric from Real Madrid this summer.

Los Blancos reported the Serie A giants to FIFA, claiming the club had violated Article 18 of FIFA's Regulations of the Status and Transfer of Players.

FIFA have looked into the matter and decided no action needs to be taken, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

        

