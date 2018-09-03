Boston Dunkin' Donuts Uses Eagles World Champions Cups Instead of Patriots Cups

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

New England Patriots fans will have a nationally televised reminder of their Super Bowl LII loss when the Philadelphia Eagles open the 2018 NFL season Thursday.

Unfortunately for some, that reminder extended to their morning cup of coffee.

A Boston-area Dunkin' Donuts received a shipment of Eagles cups for their coffee, and complaints in Patriots country made waves on social media over the weekend.

"We appreciate our loyal customers for bringing this to our attention, and we are taking steps to ensure all of our local stores are stocked with the correct cups. Go Pats," the company said in a statement, per Jim Hand of the Sun Chronicle.

Dunkin' Donuts runs promotions throughout football season that feature the logos of local football teams. The company often provides discounts to customers the Monday (or Tuesday) after the team wins a game.

"I thought, 'Is this some kind of a joke?' This is Patriots Nation," Pats fan Patti Panzer told Hand.

Making this even more ironic is the fact that Dunkin' Donuts is a Boston staple. The company's headquarters are in Canton, Massachusetts, and the company was founded in the state before becoming a national chain.

Dunkin' Donuts said it will replace the cups, and no one appeared overly offended by the mistake.

That said, odds are you didn't want to be near a caffeinated Pats fan Monday morning as they relived Nick Foles passing all over their defense while Malcolm Butler sat on the bench.

For some reason. That we'll never know. Still.