Cowboys Rumors: Travis Frederick Avoids IR; Timetable for Return Unclear

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Center Travis Frederick #72 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Cowboys defeated the Steelers 35-30. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys won't place center Travis Frederick on injured reserve after he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, the Dallas Morning News' David Moore reported Sunday.

Frederick announced Aug. 22 that doctors told him he had Guillain-Barre syndrome and that it's unclear when he'll be able to return to the field:

The Cowboys are obviously banking on doctors giving Frederick the green light before the halfway mark of the regular season. Were Dallas to put the four-time Pro Bowler on injured reserve, he would be out for at least the first eight games of the year.

Moore noted the team's strategy isn't without risk: "With three quarterbacks and four tight ends, carrying a center who won't play for the foreseeable future leaves a razor-thin margin of error for the team to absorb or compensate for any more injuries on the offensive side of the ball."

The Cowboys open the season Sept. 9 on the road against the Carolina Panthers. At the very least, Frederick looks a near certainty to miss his first game since Dallas selected him with the 31st overall pick of the 2013 draft.

In Frederick's absence, Joe Looney will take over as the starting center. Especially with how they're handling Frederick, the Cowboys will need Looney to be not only healthy but also productive to help anchor the offensive line.

